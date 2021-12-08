Helicopter carrying Indian Chief of Defence Staff crashes In Tamil Nadu

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter carrying Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat crashed in Tamil Nadu.

Besides Rawat, a total of 14 people including his staff and some family members were present in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu.

The chopper was on its way from the Sulur IAF base to the Defence Services College (DSC) at Wellington when it crashed. The mishap happened at Nanjappanchathiram area amid heavy mist and early visuals showed the helicopter in flames.

“An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

According to reports, the helicopter caught fire after crash-landing. As soon as the local administration learned about the mishap, they rushed to the site and launched a rescue operation with the help of locals.

So far, four charred bodies have been recovered from the mangled remains of the helicopter. Reports say that the injured persons including General Rawat have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

This is a breaking story. More details awaited

(Courtesy India TV)