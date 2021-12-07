RW calls on Sri Lanka to pay attention to Suu Kyi’s arrest

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has called on the Sri Lanka Government to pay attention to the sentencing of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

He said that Aung San Suu Kyi had ensured democracy in Myanmar.

Wickremesinghe said that the military grabbed power soon after Aung San Suu Kyi won the election.

“Its a military takeover,” he said.

The former Prime Minister said that the Sri Lanka Government must not remain silent on the Myanmar issue.

Aung San Suu Kyi was this week sentenced to four years in prison, the first in a series of verdicts that could jail her for life.

She was found guilty on charges of inciting dissent and breaking Covid rules under a natural disasters law.

Ms Suu Kyi faces 11 charges in total, which have been widely condemned as unjust. She has denied all charges.