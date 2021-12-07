One hour power cuts both today and tomorrow

A one hour power cut will be enforced both today and tomorrow (Wednesday) between 6.00 p.m. and 9.30 p.m., the Power Ministry said.

The power cut is to be enforced as operations of the Norochcholai coal power plant is yet to be fully restored.

The Norochcholai coal power plant shut down as a result of the recent power cut.

A major electricity breakdown occurred around the island recently and that affected the Norochcholai coal power plant.

The breakdown forced almost the entire country to be without electricity.

The Ceylon Electricity Board said that the power cut was caused by a transmission failure.

The electricity supply was fully restored around the island after several hours. (Colombo Gazette)