Man arrested for raping child in Kattankudy

A man has been arrested for raping his 13-year old child in Kattankudy.

The Kattankudy Police arrested the suspect when he had attempted to flee to Colombo after committing the crime.

The girl was admitted to the Kattankudy hospital and was later transferred to the Batticaloa hospital for further treatment.

According to the Police, the man had raped the child last evening and had attempted to flee to Colombo.

He was arrested at the Kattankudy bus stop while waiting for a bus to travel to Colombo.

The wife of the 36-year old man is said to be employed overseas. (Colombo Gazette)