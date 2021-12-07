Mallika set on taking KIMASHA to the next level

Mallika Samarawickrama had long dreamed of starting a business of her own. The time never seemed right, with family and household duties always making a demand on her. However, last year, with her daughter completing her A/Levels, Mallika decided it was to put her plan into action and that is how KIMASHA Creations began.

KIMASHA Creations is a home business dealing with embroidered towels, table cloths, runners and covers. An amalgamation of her daughter’s, hers and her husband’s names, the name KIMASHA captures how important family has been and always will be for Mallika.

Mallika worked as an accountant before marriage, but readily gave it all up to run the household. But her hobby of embroidering always found its way into her schedule, as she would make pretty things for her own home or as gifts to family and friends. “I have always liked beautiful, creative things,” she quips. She remembers how she would love looking through pictures of embroidered towels in magazines and how she would buy them when she visited other countries. “Back then, it was hard to find pretty designs of embroidered towels, so I would try to make my own.”

Her love for embroidery started young, when, after her A/levels, she followed lessons with Mrs. Kumanayake and with Ms. Asma at the Singer sewing school. It soon became a passion, and when she decided to start a business, she already had enough experience as well as a support-group to get off the ground. She notes that her husband and daughter have been specially supportive, with setting up the business and promoting it on social media. She notes that her brother and sisters, as well as her teachers have been a huge source of encouragement, as well.

KIMASHA Creations was begun last February – pre-covid. However, Mallika was unfrazzled when the pandemic hit, for it simply gave her more time to work on her designs and develop new products, undisturbed. Furthermore, since she already had the equipment required for the venture, her investment in starting out has been relatively low. The only challenge she faces is finding good material, especially for the towels, as she insists on using 100% cotton for her products.

With products starting from Rs. 1500/-, Mallika says that business has been good, especially as they make lovely gifts. A fast-selling item has been the hooded towels and towels with children’s names on them. The customized face towels are also quite popular with her customers. The designs range from pretty pastel-coloured floral shapes to bright motifs of butterflies and animal designs that appeal to a younger clientele.

“I have always wanted to start my own business, and today I’m proud that I have this. It has given me a lot of self-confidence. I think a woman should always be able to have earning-power. It’s not just about making money, it’s also about being independent,” she states, with a meaningful look at her daughter.

Mallika hopes to expand her business, by opening a retail store. She also hopes she can export her products some day.