Health inspectors warn Covid situation critical

Health inspectors have warned that the Covid situation in Sri Lanka is critical and that the situation may get worse if precautions are not taken.

The Public Health Inspectors (PHI) Union said that a high number of people have been found to be infected with the coronations in recent days.

President of the union, Upul Rohana urged the public not to be misled by the numbers shown in the media.

He said the actual ground situation is critical and we could see a repeat of what was seen after April and December last year.

Upul Rohana warned that if the public continue to celebrate the festive season by disregarding the health guidelines then the situation may get worse in January.

He urged the public to act with responsibility and self isolate during the festive season. (Colombo Gazette)