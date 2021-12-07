Cabinet agrees to pay Rs. 2.5 million to Priyantha’s family

Cabinet has approved a proposal to pay Rs. 2.5 million to the family of Diyawadanage Don Nandasiri Priyantha Kumara, who was killed by a mob in Sialkot in Pakistan.

Cabinet co-spokesman Dr. Ramesh Pathirana said that the proposal was put forward by Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva.

He said the Cabinet approved the proposal to make the payment through the Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau.

Priyantha Diyawadana was employed as the General Manager Operation at Rajco Industries in Sialkot.

A frenzied mob in Pakistan tortured the Sri Lankan man to death on Friday and then burnt his body in public, accusing him of committing blasphemy.

According to reports, Kumara tore up a poster of the hardline Islamist party, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in which Quranic verses were inscribed and threw it in the dustbin.

The Pakistani authorities have arrested over 100 suspects over the incident. (Colombo Gazette)