SJB boycotts Parliament sittings

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) today boycotted Parliament proceedings in protest over alleged threats to its MPs.

SJB MPs staged a protest outside Parliament over some incidents which took place last week and then left the premise.

Meanwhile, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced that a committee has been appointed to investigate some incidents which took place in Parliament last week.

SJB MP Lakshman Kiriella had told Parliament last week that the SJB will not attend sittings until an assurance is given over the security of the SJB MPs.

Kiriella said that Government MPs had attempted to assault SJB MP Manusha Nanayakkara both on Friday and Saturday in Parliament.

The SJB said that the incident raises concerns over the security of the MPs.

As a result the SJB has decided to boycott further sittings of Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)