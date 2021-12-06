Remains of Priyantha Kumara arrives in Sri Lanka

The remains of Diyawadanage Don Nandasiri Priyantha Kumara, who was killed by a mob in Sialkot in Pakistan, was brought to Sri Lanka this evening.

The remains were brought to Sri Lanka on a special SriLankan Airlines flight at state cost.

The remains were received by the next-of-kin at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

Priyantha Diyawadana was employed as the General Manager Operation at Rajco Industries in Sialkot.

A frenzied mob in Pakistan tortured the Sri Lankan man to death on Friday and then burnt his body in public, accusing him of committing blasphemy.

The incident took place on Wazirabad Road in Sialkot, where workers of private factories attacked the manager, a Sri Lankan national, and burnt his body after killing him.

According to reports, Kumara tore up a poster of the hardline Islamist party, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in which Quranic verses were inscribed and threw it in the dustbin.

Hundreds of men, enraged over the “blasphemy” incident, started gathering outside the factory from adjoining areas. Most of them were activists and supporters of the TLP.

“The mob dragged the suspect (the Sri Lankan national) from the factory and severely tortured him. After he succumbed to his wounds, the mob burnt his body before police reached there,” an official said.

Several videos were circulated on social media showing hundreds of men gathered at the site surrounding the body of the Sri Lankan national. They were chanting slogans of the TLP. (Colombo Gazette)