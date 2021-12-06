Ravi Karunanayake released from 11 of 22 charges in bond scam case

Former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake has been released from 11 out of 22 charges in the treasury bond scam case.

The Colombo High Court Trial-at-Bar released Karunanayake and 9 others from the 11 charges.

The case was later postponed until 26 January 2022.

The former Finance Minister was arrested on 17th March over the case but was released on bail in April.

Two trial-at-bars were appointed in February to hear the cases filed on the two bond auctions linked to the Central Bank bond scam.

Karunanayake and the other suspects were accused of misappropriating funds to the value of Rs. 1.5 billion in one case.

They were accused of misappropriating the funds during the second bond auction carried out on 31st March 2016.

They were accused of misappropriating Rs. 39.98 billion in the second bond auction. (Colombo Gazette)