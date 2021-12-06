Post-mortem report of lynched Lankan reveals gruesome details

“A mob of over 800 men gathered at the factory at 10 am Friday on reports that Kumara had torn a sticker/poster (inscribed with Islamic verses) and committed blasphemy. They looked out for him and found him (from the rooftop). They dragged him, beat him severely and by 11.28 am he was dead and the body was set on fire by the violent mob,” inspector general of police of Punjab province Rao Sardar Ali Khan was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Several video footage emerged where two people on separate occasions tried to save Diyawadana from the mob. One person was seen trying to save Diyawadana while the mob thrashed him. According to news agencies, he bore the brunt of the beating for a while but gave up after he could not tolerate the severity. Later another person pleaded to not set the dead body on fire but the mob tossed him aside.

The incident has seen widespread condemnation from Pakistan’s civil society with many accusing the government of being lackadaisical towards the TLP. Civilians protested in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore following the gruesome death with many concerned that the incident will bring international shame to the nation.

The Imran Khan-led government, which is at loggerheads with the hardline Islamist group, gave in to its demands and removed it from a list of proscribed outfits. Pakistan also freed 2,000 extremists of the TLP in the last two months. (Courtesy Hindustan Times)