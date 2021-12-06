Mahinda meets protesting opposition MPs

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa met protesting opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MPs outside Parliament today and advised them to get the support of more MPs when staging a demonstration.

The Prime Minister reminded the MPs the numbers he managed to gather when protesting in the past.

SJB MPs staged a protest outside Parliament today over some incidents which took place last week and then left the premises.

Meanwhile, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced that a committee has been appointed to investigate some incidents which took place in Parliament last week.

SJB MP Lakshman Kiriella had told Parliament last week that the SJB will not attend sittings until an assurance is given over the security of the SJB MPs.

Kiriella said that Government MPs had attempted to assault SJB MP Manusha Nanayakkara both on Friday and Saturday in Parliament.

The SJB said that the incident raises concerns over the security of the MPs.

As a result the SJB has decided to boycott further sittings of Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)