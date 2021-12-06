Allianz Launches Precious Brand Campaign

Sri Lanka’s fastest growing insurance provider, Allianz Insurance, has announced the launch of a new brand campaign under the theme, “It’s Precious, That’s Why Allianz”. The campaign seeks to reassure all stakeholders that their most precious things in life can be safe and secure with Allianz. The campaign revolves around life, health, business and vehicles, ensuring customers that Allianz is the right choice to secure these precious things. The campaign also seeks to connect with existing policyholders, to help Allianz better understand the challenges they are facing, so that the Company can adapt and tailor its products to meet current needs and requirements.

Announcing the launch of the new theme and campaign, Mangala Bandara, Chief Marketing Officer, at Allianz said, “We are all living in challenging times. Thus, we all need some reassurance that the most precious things in our lives are safe and secure. As the world’s number 1 insurance brand, it is our responsibility to give policyholders the confidence and strength to move forward. Towards this goal, our brand campaign was launched on the 2nd of November under the theme, ‘It’s precious that’s why Allianz’, to remind our valued customers and stakeholders that we are always here when they need us. Furthermore, we want to reassure our own people too, as every team member is most precious to us. Thus, in our quest to emerge as the number 1 insurance brand is Sri Lanka as well, we have resolved work together to ensure our policyholders receive unmatched service and personal attention.”

Allianz Insurance Lanka Ltd. and Allianz Life Insurance Lanka Ltd., known together as Allianz Lanka, are fully-owned subsidiaries of Allianz SE, a global financial services provider with services predominantly in the insurance and asset management business, headquartered in Munich, Germany. The global strength and solid capitalization of the Allianz Group, coupled with local expertise and business know-how, have been Allianz Lanka’s powerful formula for success.