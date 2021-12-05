SriLankan resumes flights to Gan island in the Maldives

SriLankan Airlines, the National Carrier of Sri Lanka has resumed operations to the picturesque Gan Island in Addu Atoll in the Maldives.

The airline will operate weekly, with flight UL119 departing at 10:40AM every Saturday from Colombo to Gan, which would return from Gan at 13:05PM on the same day.

Gan offers a distinct, off the beaten path experience to visitors. The island not only has pristine White sand beaches, which Maldives is famous for, but lush greenery and opportunities to experience the local culture and its people. Travelers can enjoy day excursions to Addu Nature Park to see Maldivian wildlife or smaller, neighboring islands in addition to fishing trips; dolphin cruises; diving; snorkeling; surfing; canoeing; jet skiing; and paddle boarding. Tourists seeking a more luxurious getaway can easily transfer to nearby Gaafu atoll that has ten branded luxury properties.

In December 2016, SriLankan became the first and only international carrier to operate direct flights to Gan allowing travelers to fly direct to the Island and save on time and money otherwise spent if travelling via Male. Male and Gan have been two of the most preferred holiday destinations in SriLankan’s network for luxury holiday travelers from Europe, the Middle East and the Far East. The Airline was compelled to cease operations to Gan temporarily in March 2020 with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic but will reclaim its title as the only international carrier to fly direct to Gan with the resumption of flights this December.

SriLankan Airlines Chairman, Ashok Pathirage said, “We look forward to restarting operations to Gan, and being the only international airline once again to fly direct to this underserved travel destination. We are anticipating a relatively greater demand for flights to Maldives in the coming months with the relaxation of travel restrictions, and Gan is ideal for those seeking something atypical to the standard Male experience,” he added.

Travelers from London; Frankfurt; Paris; Doha; Dubai; and Dammam who choose to book with SriLankan to travel to Gan will benefit from a direct and hassle-free journey owing to convenient connections via Colombo.

“Compared with the same period last year, SriLankan Airlines has been gradually expanding operations by introducing new destinations, increasing flight frequencies to existing destinations and restarting flights to destinations such as Gan. Maldives has always been a premier leisure travel destination, and SriLankan will be the only international carrier to operate scheduled flights to two points in Maldives. We were also the only international carrier to continue operations to Male without any disruptions even during the pandemic,” said SriLankan Airlines Head of World Wide Sales and Distribution Dimuthu Tennakoon.

SriLankan Airlines became the first carrier in the South Asian region to receive the ‘Diamond’ rating from the Airline Passengers Experience Association (APEX) and SimpliFlying, a standard received for the extra safety measures and comprehensive hygiene precautions adhered to since the onset of the global pandemic. SriLankan Airlines is an award-winning airline with a firm reputation as a global leader in service, comfort, safety, reliability, and punctuality.

Passengers intending to travel with SriLankan Airlines could book their tickets from the Airline’s ticket offices in Colombo, Galle, and Kandy or through their preferred travel agent. For more information kindly contact SriLankan Airlines Global Contact Centre on +94117771979 or visit www.srilankan.com.