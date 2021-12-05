Gas companies allowed to resume distribution under strict conditions

Gas companies have been allowed to resume distribution of domestic gas under strict conditions.

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) said that Litro Gas Lanka Limited and Laugfs Gas PLC, have been allowed to resume distribution based on recommendations put forward by a technical committee.

The gas companies can resume distribution on the condition that they do not release previously imported LP gas stocks to the market.

The gas companies have also been instructed to add Mercaptan to the new cylinders which will enable consumers to identify any leaks by its odorant.

One in every 100 gas cylinders must also be tested by the gas companies and the serial number submitted to the CAA.

The CAA said that samples tested from ships carrying LP gas anchored at the Colombo Port comply with the required standards. (Colombo Gazette)