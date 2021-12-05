Death toll from Kinniya ferry accident rises to eight

The death toll from the Kinniya ferry accident has risen to eight with a 41-year old woman becoming the latest victim.

A woman had been receiving treatment at the Killinochchi Hospital where she passed away.

Six people including children were initially killed after the ferry capsized in Kinniya, Trincomalee on 23rd November.

A 7 year-old child later died while receiving treatment in hospital

The Police said that 11 people who were on the ferry sustained injuries and were admitted to hospital.

Hospital sources said that some of those receiving treatment were in critical condition.

The ferry was being used to transport people along the Kuringankerni lagoon from one end to the other as the Kuringankerni bridge was being constructed.

The Chairman of the Kinniya Urban Council was later arrested over the accident. (Colombo Gazette)