David Pieris Holdings recognized at FITIS Digital Excellence Awards 2021

David Pieris Holdings (Private) Limited (DPH) was awarded the Merit Award under the Corporate IT Awards Category for its digitally transformed IT operations, at the Digital Excellence Awards organized by the Federation of IT Industry Sri Lanka (FITIS) on the 30th of November 2021 at Shangri-La Colombo.

DPH achieved this digital excellence through the ‘Go to Cloud’ initiative, which was an integral part of David Pieris Group’s digital transformation strategy, aimed at zero infrastructure operations on business applications and enhancing the opportunities to use cloud capabilities. This facilitated the Group to gain operational agility with a flexible cost model and on-demand scalability.

Through this, 80+ business applications were transferred to a cloud operating model (IaaS, PaaS and SaaS) and DPH successfully migrated its business operations to Microsoft Azure, achieving operational efficiency, cost optimization and operational excellence. The entire process of strategising, planning, implementation, and optimization took nearly 10 months and was managed by the Group’s IT arm D P Infotech (Private) Limited (DPIN).

Commenting on the award, Mr Rohana Dissanayake, David Pieris Group Chairman & Managing Director said, “Our Group vision is to be leaders in our chosen spheres while incorporating and leveraging technology. As such digital transformation is at the core of all we do, and it is extremely encouraging to be recognised for these endeavours. This cloud journey, allowed us to improve the efficiency of service delivery, optimise costs, and most importantly in current times, helped our employees manage work from home or the field seamlessly and effectively”.

Speaking about the success of the project Mr. Jayaraj Sayanthan, Chief Information Officer of David Pieris Group stated, “Migration of services to cloud means that adoption of the latest technologies, across the Group, is easier and far more efficient (AI, ML, Analytics, Automation, etc) and therefore, we are able to respond and react quickly and effectively to resolve any business challenges”.

David Pieris Group is one of the largest diversified conglomerates in Sri Lanka and DPIN, is quickly gaining traction as a digital technology disruptor that offers cutting-edge Digital Technology Solutions which are both economical and practical. DPH’s recognition at the Digital Excellence Awards 2021 is testament to DPIN’s strategic capabilities and futuristic vision for digital transformation, which is of paramount importance in the current rapidly evolving business environment.