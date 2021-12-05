Alpha Apparels named Best Exporter-Apparel under medium category at the 24th PEA

Alpha Apparels, one of the leading apparel manufacturers in Sri Lanka and part of the group operating under the flagship of Italy-based Calzedonia S.p.A, recently emerged as the ‘Best Exporter- Apparel’ under the ‘Medium’ category for the year 2019/20 at the 24th Presidential Export Awards organized by the Export Development Board (EDB).

Held on 26th November at BMICH under the patronage of His Excellency President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the milestone event recognized and celebrated some of the most relentless organizations for their exceptional contribution to uplifting the country’s export sector and economy.

Alpha Apparels situated at Polgahawela has over 2,200 employees, and collectively the Omega Line Group provides employment and livelihoods to a workforce of over 13,000. For over two decades, the Group is one of the major contributors to the apparel industry bringing in forex to the country, and instrumental in promoting inclusive economic growth with its manufacturing facilities strategically spread across the country.

‘‘We dedicate our achievement wholly and earnestly to our employees at Alpha Apparels for their continued dedication, sacrifices, and conscientiousness even during the most unprecedented times. We have emerged stronger and resilient together and as a group, we are ambitiously scaling up to expand our operations and position ourselves as a significant player in the apparel sector,’’ said Felix A. Fernando, CEO/Director of Sirio Ltd and Alpha Apparels Ltd who also serves as Group Director/Board Member of Omega Line Group.

Alpha Apparels embraces a culture of continuous learning and development for all its employees and creating a stimulating environment that encourages a stress-free healthy work-life balance where everyone calls it their ‘second home’. The company provides a range of benefits to employees including career guidance, counseling, soft skills training and career development opportunities, differentiating them from others in the region.

The care given to employees extends to the society at large, with its signature CSR programs such as ‘Hasarellak Soya’ aimed at helping children and elders in orphanages and elders homes, and ‘Mihikathata Tharusevanak’ which engages in nature conservative activities.

The group’s parent is Calzedonia Finanziaria in Luxembourg and its main customer is Calzedonia in Italy. Calzedonia S.p.A manufactures and specializes in women’s undergarments, stockings, nightdresses, socks, and swimwear. It has over 4,900 single-brand stores that are both directly managed or franchised in over 50 countries around the world, under the Calzedonia, Intimissimi, Tezenis, Falconeri, Intimissimi Uomo, and Atelier Emé names.

The awards are no stranger to its other locally associated companies which include Omega Line Ltd, Sirio Ltd, Benji Ltd, and Vavuniya Apparels. Sirio Ltd was recognized with an ‘Apparel Sector- Merit Award’ at the Presidential Export Awards 2018/19, and Omega Line Ltd was adjudged as the ‘Highest Value Added Exporter- Apparel Sector’ at the Presidential Export Awards 2017/18 including winning the coveted Export Excellence Award in the Garment Trade category the year prior.