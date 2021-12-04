SJB decides to boycott budget debate over security concerns

The Samagi Jana Balawegeya (SJB) has decided to boycott the budget debate over security concerns.

SJB MP Lakshman Kiriella told Parliament today that the SJB will not attend sittings until an assurance is given over the security of the SJB MPs.

Kiriella said that Government MPs had attempted to assault SJB MP Manusha Nanayakkara both yesterday and today in Parliament.

The SJB said that the incident raises concerns over the security of the MPs.

As a result the SJB has decided to boycott further sittings of Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)