Murder in Sialkot condemned in Sri Lanka Parliament

The murder of a Sri Lankan man in Sialkot was condemned in Sri Lanka’s Parliament today.

Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena said that the Government condemned the brutal murder.

Gunawardena said that the Sri Lankan Government appreciated the stand taken on the incident by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Minister Bandula Gunawardena said that Sri Lanka, as a country, condemns the incident.

He said the incident threatens the diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

MP Shantha Bandara said that the incident raises concerns over the safety of Sri Lankans in Pakistan.

He urged the authorities to take steps to ensure the protection of all Sri Lankans in Pakistan.

Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara also condemned the incident.

Priyantha Diyawadana was employed as the General Manager Operation at Rajco Industries in Sialkot.

A frenzied mob in Pakistan tortured the Sri Lankan man to death and then burnt his body in public allegedly over blasphemy accusations.

The incident took place on Wazirabad Road in Sialkot on Friday, where reportedly the workers of private factories attacked the export manager, a Sri Lankan national, of a factory and burnt his body after killing him, the Dawn reported.

Sialkot district Police officer Umar Saeed Malik said the man was identified as Priyantha Kumara, who was in his 40s.

According to reports, Kumara tore up a poster of the hardline Islamist party, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in which Quranic verses were inscribed and threw it in the dustbin.

Hundreds of men, enraged over the “blasphemy” incident, started gathering outside the factory from adjoining areas. Most of them were activists and supporters of the TLP.

“The mob dragged the suspect (the Sri Lankan national) from the factory and severely tortured him. After he succumbed to his wounds, the mob burnt his body before police reached there,” an official said.

Several videos were circulated on social media showing hundreds of men gathered at the site surrounding the body of the Sri Lankan national. They were chanting slogans of the TLP. (Colombo Gazette)