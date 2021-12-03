Kingsbury Colombo hires first-ever female Executive Chef in the city

The Kingsbury Colombo is excited to introduce Nonky Tejapermana as the new Executive Chef, responsible for all dining outlets at the hotel. Having worked on three continents with experience gained on land, air and at sea, she brings with her over 25 years of culinary expertise.

A native of Indonesia, Nonky commenced her voyage from the Shangri-La Jakarta, citing both her mother and grandmother as her main inspiration. Her culinary career spans some of the finest hotels & resorts across the world including The Regent (Four Seasons) Jakarta, The Michelin starred Mandarin Oriental, Hyde Park in London, Thistle Selfridge Hotel London, P&O Australia’s and Celebrity Cruises’ cruise ships, Amilla resort in the Maldives, Shangri-La Hambantota Golf Resort & Spa Sri Lanka, and her most recent posting at the Mandarin Oriental Canouan where she served as the Executive Chef for nearly four years. Her time with numerous Michelin-starred hotels and restaurants in the UK has lent a creative European touch to her native Indo-Japanese skills whilst the eight Luke Mangan concept restaurants in Australia helped Nonky create dishes that showcase the flavor versatility of the ingredients.

“I am both excited and thrilled to be a part of The Kingsbury Colombo” said Nonky. “I look forward to combining the grandeur of this iconic hotel with my cooking techniques, and deliver a luxury experience in all food and beverage departments of the hotel”.

Chef Nonky arrives just in time for the festive season at The Kingsbury, as they go all out to bring you a magical festive season with a lavish feast and an abundance of festive cheer.