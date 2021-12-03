JAT 146 Residencies Launched with 30% pre-sales

JAT Property Group Pvt Ltd recently announced the launch of its fourth residential development – 146 Residencies, located in Thalawathugoda. The project which is expected for completion by March 2024 was launched with over 30% of apartment inventory already pre-sold, acting as a marker of the development’s investment potential.

Built on 92 perches, with a starting price of LKR 22 million, 146 Residencies is expected to bring in a minimum of 25-35% capital gains in the next 2 to 3 years; whilst offering potential rental yields of up to 7% year-on-year.

Speaking with Director, JAT Property Group Pvt Ltd – Richard Gunawardene stated: “I am extremely excited to introduce our fourth Real Estate Development within the Sri Lankan market – 146 Residencies. Each of our 112 Units in the total development are carefully thought of and curated to maximise efficiency, aesthetics and design. Following our experiences in the market and expertise gained, we have gone through each and every detail to deliver the best in common facilities; for leisure and functionality, ensuring that all amenities and features we offer will satisfy all our customer needs. Owing to its unique design and living spaces, 146 Residencies is expected to be one of the most sought after projects in such an exciting and upcoming neighbourhood which promises high returns on investment (ROI).”

Its 112 apartment units, spread out across 12 floors, offers 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartments ranging from 688.6sqft to 2,367.2 sqft. The unique feature of this property is that investors and residents alike can opt for limited Garden-terrace apartments. The property’s 8,800 sq ft rooftop offers common facilities to suit the modern urbanite – offering a 360-degree view of the city and surrounding greenery, a feature swimming pool with an intricate mosaic design, bbq area and a designated kids’ playground. In addition, guests are also privy to a private recreational space, fitted with a bar, pool table and entertainment zones, as well as a modern fitness centre boasting all gym essentials our residents need.

Head of Sales, JAT Property Group Pvt Ltd – Atheek Jabir concluded: “We are pleased to announce 30% pre-sales for 146 Residencies in just under six [06] weeks. Whilst the industry as a whole is faced with uncertain times due to the ensuing pandemic, we thank our valued customers for their continued support and trust in us. We strongly believe that every design and detail – from its strategic location, breathtaking views, amenities and features, unit mix and apartment sizes to its value for money proposition, will come together to make 146 Residencies perfectly aligned for both investment purposes and residential living. Our goal at JAT Property is to assist our valued customers and guide them in selecting their future homes, whilst making long-lasting, impactful investments, and we are humbled and eager to continue serving them.”

Alongside the Developer – JAT Property Group Pvt Ltd, 146 Residencies will be designed by a veteran architectural firm Design Consortium Limited (DCL). Considered the fourth project, 146 Residencies follows on from the success of JAT Property’s residential developments – ‘Forest Hill’ in Kandy, ‘77 on Fourth Residencies’ in Nawala and ‘96 Residencies’ in Kotte.