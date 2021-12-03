Imran Khan says killing of Sri Lankan in Sialkot a day of shame

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan says the killing of a Sri Lankan man in Sialkot is a day of shame for Pakistan.

Khan tweeted saying he is overseeing the investigations all those responsible will be punished.

“The horrific vigilante attack on factory in Sialkot & the burning alive of Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan. I am overseeing the investigations & let there be no mistake all those responsible will be punished with full severity of the law. Arrests are in progress,” Khan tweeted.

A frenzied mob in Pakistan tortured a Sri Lankan man to death and then burnt his body in public allegedly over blasphemy accusations.

The incident took place on Wazirabad Road in Sialkot on Friday, where reportedly the workers of private factories attacked the export manager, a Sri Lankan national, of a factory and burnt his body after killing him, the Dawn reported.

Sialkot district police officer Umar Saeed Malik said the man was identified as Priyantha Kumara, who was in his 40s.

According to reports, Kumara tore up a poster of the hardline Islamist party, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in which Quranic verses were inscribed and threw it in the dustbin.

Hundreds of men, enraged over the “blasphemy” incident, started gathering outside the factory from adjoining areas. Most of them were activists and supporters of the TLP.

“The mob dragged the suspect (the Sri Lankan national) from the factory and severely tortured him. After he succumbed to his wounds, the mob burnt his body before police reached there,” an official said.

Several videos were circulated on social media showing hundreds of men gathered at the site surrounding the body of the Sri Lankan national. They were chanting slogans of the TLP. (Colombo Gazette)