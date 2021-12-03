Germany puts major restrictions on unvaccinated

There is also growing concern about the spread of the Omicron variant, which EU health officials warn is likely to cause over half of all Covid cases in the next few months.

Mrs Merkel said hospitals were stretched to the point of patients having to be moved to different areas for treatment. “The fourth wave must be broken and this has not yet been achieved.”

“Given the situation, I think it is appropriate to adopt compulsory vaccination,” she said, while making clear that this would have to be approved by parliament.