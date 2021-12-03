Electricity supply restored around the island

The electricity supply has been fully restored around the island, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said.

A major electricity breakdown occurred around the island today with Parliament also briefly affected.

The breakdown forced almost the entire country to be without electricity.

Heavy traffic was reported in some areas as street-lights were also not working.

Parliament was also without electricity for a few minutes during the budget debate today before the generators were switched on.

The Ceylon Electricity Board said that the power cut was caused by a transmission failure. (Colombo Gazette)