Christmas holidays for Government schools extended

The Christmas holidays for Government schools, has been extended till January.

Accordingly, Government schools will close on 23 December 2021 and reopen on 03 January 2022.

Earlier, Government schools were to close for the Christmas holidays on 23, 24, 25, and 26 December and reopen on 27 December.

Only a short Christmas holiday has been declared for Government schools in order for students to cover the syllabus.

Most Anglican schools have, however informed parents that they will close on 7th and 9th December and resume in January.

Schools around the island had remained closed for most part of this year as a result of the Covid pandemic. (Colombo Gazette)