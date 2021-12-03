CCD investigates suspected sabotage of power supply

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has launched a probe over the suspected act of sabotage of the electricity supply.

A major electricity breakdown occurred around the island today.

The breakdown forced almost the entire country to be without electricity.

The Ceylon Electricity Board said that the power cut was caused by a transmission failure.

The electricity supply was fully restored around the island after several hours.

The power cuts had affected the water supply, train operations and even Parliament proceedings. (Colombo Gazette)