Tiesh launches the Pavé Diamond Collection

Sri Lanka’s leading jeweler ‘Tiesh’ celebrates the forthcoming festive season with the launch of its new collection – the Pavé Diamond Collection.

Pavé is the method of setting smaller diamonds into a precious metal. Held in place with beads or metal prongs, they give the appearance of a line of continuous small diamonds. The beads or metal prongs that hold the diamonds in place are barely visible. Looking at a ring with a pavé setting, one will see several tiny diamonds set closely together, resulting in a line of continuous sparkle.

Director of Tiesh Ayesh de Fonseka said, “The Tiesh Pavé Diamond Collection gets its name from the French word pavé (pronounced pa-vay) a method of diamond or gem setting, French in origin for paved, as in paving the ring, pendant earring etc, with tiny diamonds (much like a street paved with cobblestones). This is because it features many tiny diamonds or other gemstones set close to each other, predominantly in Rose Gold, Yellow Gold and White Gold. The collection is joyous and exuberant. It features youthful looking jewellery and is aimed at the younger community”.

“The Tiesh Pavé Diamond Collection is a youthful spin on classic designs and features pendants, necklaces, earrings, lapel pins, rings, bracelets and even anklets. The jewellery is versatile and can be worn from morning till night, in fact the whole day through. The pieces are also very practical and simple too. For example one can also choose from layered chains which can be worn two/three at the same time”, he added.

The entry point for the Pavé Diamond Collection is relatively affordable compared to other collections. Tiesh uses best quality diamonds from around the world and sources from the best diamond cutters and best diamond merchants.

Director of Tiesh Thiyasha de Fonseka added that Tiesh diligently used the lockdowns to upgrade its methods, processes and designs to meet the challenges of the constantly evolving demands of a very discerning clientele.

“Accurate testing of gold is critical in the jewellery business. We have acquired one of the most intricate gold testing machines in Sri Lanka and make sure that every piece is upto international standards”, she added.

In view of the festive season Tiesh has a lot of credit card and bank offers which makes purchases ideal for personal use and also as Christmas and New Year gifts. Its social media pages feature all the offers and collections.

In addition to the Pavé Diamond Collection, the expanded collections also feature the best diamonds, sapphires and 22 carat gold jewellery at Tiesh’s state-of-the-art showroom at 253 RA de Mel Mw, Col 03 with its ambiance of an international feel, making you almost feel like you’re overseas while still being in Colombo, Sri Lanka.