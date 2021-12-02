PM admits he shared information to media when CBK was President

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today admitted that he shared information with the media when Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga (CBK) was President.
Rajapaksa said that when he used to attend Government meetings, the then President used to say he was the reporter in the Government.
Mahinda Rajapaksa served as a Cabinet Minister and later Prime Minister during Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga’s tenure as President.
However, Rajapaksa said that he was the Editor as he shared information after editing the information and making sure it does not harm him or the ruling party.
The Prime Minister expressed these views at the launch of an insurance scheme for journalist today.
Rajapaksa also said that every-time the media was attacked his Government took steps to protect journalists.
The Prime Minister said that it is a culture to be able to work closely with the media.
He said if the Government strengthens the media then the media will strengthen the Government.
The Prime Minister also insisted that his Government never hid anything from the media. (Colombo Gazette)
