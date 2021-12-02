Former Governor Azath Salley acquitted

The Colombo High Court today acquitted the former Governor of the Western Province Azath Salley from the case where he was accused of making a controversial statement at a media conference in March.

Azath Salley was accused of making a statement which could lead to ethnic disunity.

However, the Colombo High Court found that the allegations could not be proved in court.

As a result, the former Governor was acquitted and released.

Salley had been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) last March under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

A pistol manufactured overseas was also found in his vehicle with ammunition.

The Police had said at the time that several complaints had been made with regards to statements made by Azath Salley.

The complaints had been received by the CID and the Police Headquarters. (Colombo Gazette)