Finch Trading unveils POKKA’s Beverages for the first time in Sri Lanka

Finch Trading in partnership with POKKA Pte Ltd unveiled an exciting range of drinks from Asia Pacific’s best-loved beverage brand ‘POKKA’ on the 25th of November. Positioned as one of the most popular brands in the Singapore market, the POKKA ready-to-drink beverages are renowned for their quality, taste and novelty and is considered a favourite among the health-conscious consumers.

With this unveiling, Finch offers Sri Lankans a selection of premium quality POKKA teas and coffees with invigorating aromas and flavours.

The range of exotic teas introduced in Sri Lanka include POKKA Premium Milk Tea, POKKA Oolong Tea and POKKA Jasmine Green which come in 500 ml and 1500 ml ready to serve bottles. POKKA tea is real brewed and contains natural antioxidants, with no preservatives or artificial colouring.

The brand’s refreshing coffee range consists of POKKA Black Coffee, POKKA Black Coffee (No Sugar) and POKKA Premium Milk Coffee offering coffee-lovers a boost of energy to kick start their days. The coffee range, which is 100% real brewed from specially selected gourmet coffee beans, comes in 240 ml cans bringing the convenience of a cup of coffee in a can.

Speaking about the launch of POKKA in Sri Lanka, Fawaz Fassi, Founder & Managing Director of Finch Trading said, “POKKA is one of the biggest beverage brand names in the Asia Pacific region and we are very excited to introduce its products to the Sri Lankan Market. From the get-go, Finch has been dedicated to enhancing the lifestyles of Sri Lankan consumers by bringing them healthy, premium quality products of international standard and POKKA is another proud addition to our portfolio.”

“In addition to their tea and coffee range, POKKA also has a wide variety of juices, functional drinks, sparkling drinks, milk-based drinks and Asian drinks. Our plan is to introduce these products in phases to the local market in time to come,” he added.

POKKA beverages will be available for purchase via Finch Trading’s website https://finch.lk/ from the 25th of November and in all major supermarkets and retailers island-wide from the 1st week of December 2021. The brand can also be purchased through online delivery platforms such as UberEats, PickMe and Daraz.

POKKA Singapore, established in 1977 by parent company POKKA Sapporo Food & Beverage Ltd. Japan, manufactures and markets a wide range of beverages under the reputed brand name ‘POKKA’ in Singapore and the Asia-Pacific. POKKA’s aim to deliver innovative, delicious and easily accessible beverages has helped them retain their position as one of the best in the food and beverages industry throughout the years. At present the POKKA brand has secured their presence in over 60 countries across Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Finch Trading is a rapidly expanding Sri Lankan FMCG distribution company that specializes in a wide range of high-quality international brands. Finch is the official Sri Lankan distribution agent to several globally renowned brands including Bragg Live Foods (USA), The Berry Company (UK), Kewpie (Japan/Malaysia), Cornish Sea Salt (UK), and Nando’s Grocery brand (South Africa). Finch products are widely available in all major supermarket chains, retailers, hotels, restaurants, and cafés across the island.