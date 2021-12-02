FH by Hameedia turns heads with sustainable men’s resortwear designs at CFW Swim Week

FH by Hameedia extended its longstanding affiliation with Colombo Fashion Week (CFW) by presenting its unique men’s resortwear collection at the CFW’s Swim Week 2-day resortwear fashion extravaganza held at the Shangri-La Hotel and the Marina at the Port City recently. This year’s CFW Swim Week focused on Luxury Resortwear with emphasis on the festive season of December and destination weddings. Sustainability was a key focal point of all designs at the event.

This season’s inspiration for the FH by Hameedia resortwear collection came from the elements of Mother Nature’s abundant resources. The collection was created with natural fabrics and colours in mind, with an emphasis on sustainability. The designs used tea waste that has been converted into natural fabric dyes for the fashion industry, which is known to be a more environmentally-friendly alternative to traditional fabric dyes. These dyes have been infused into natural cotton or linen fabric to create an eco-sustainable product. A variety of dip-dye has been used to upcycle clothing, where it has been combined with various cultural elements in Sri Lanka to give an extraordinary look.

With over 30 years of experience, menswear Fashion Consultant Fouzul Hameed has carved out a niche for himself in the fashion industry by focusing on how men should dress and is widely-considered to be Sri Lanka’s “Menswear specialist”. His impeccable collections are tailored to the needs of contemporary and fashion-conscious urban men who seek unmatched total clothing solutions with an eye for detail and an appreciation for the essence of fashion to achieve a vibrant look. During his long journey in the fashion industry, he has consistently emphasized the importance of transforming men into Real Men. With this core philosophy, he was able to create a number of distinct brands for men such as FH, Envoy London, Le Bond, and Signature. Having firmly established his credentials as the leading authority in dressing men in Sri Lanka, Hameed has now entered the international fashion arena.

Managing Director of Hameedia Fouzul Hameed stated, “I am thrilled to be a part of the Colombo Fashion Week’s Swim Week once again. Given the recent difficulties faced due to the pandemic, it is exciting for us to showcase our latest creations and present the future of the fashion industry as we all strive to get back into our familiar routine in today’s new normal.

Established in 1949, Hameedia has grown to become leaders and trendsetters in the Sri Lankan retail fashion industry having always delivered expert custom tailoring and the best in men’s fashion. Hameedia is a multi-brand retail store that offers customers optimal satisfaction in terms of a world-class retail experience and high-quality products merged with global trends. Hameedia’s collection of quality menswear brands include Envoy London, Le Bond, Signature, Van Heusen, Louis Philippe, Park Avenue, and Adidas.