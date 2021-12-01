Moeen Ali and Jos Buttler only England players retained by IPL

Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali are the only England players to have been retained by their Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises.

Moeen has been kept by Chennai Super Kings after impressing in his first campaign with the four-time winners, while Buttler remains with Rajasthan. Eoin Morgan, who captained Kolkata to the final in 2021, and Ben Stokes are two of 14 England players released.

Rashid Khan, KL Rahul and David Warner are among the players not to re-sign.

Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble said they wanted to retain Indian opener Rahul, but “he decided to go into the auction”, adding “it’s the player’s prerogative”.

Sunrisers Hyderabad chief executive Kaviya Maran said Afghanistan spinner Rashid “wanted to go into the auction and we will try to pick him up”.

Jofra Archer and Liam Livingstone join Stokes in being let go by Rajasthan Royals, while Sunrisers Hyderabad have opted not to retain Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy.

Sam Curran has left Chennai, while his brother Tom, Chris Woakes and Sam Billings have not been taken by Delhi Capitals.

Punjab have not retained Dawid Malan, Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid, while George Garton has been released by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Franchises will still be able to re-sign former players in the auction, which is being classed as a ‘mega auction’ this year after the introduction of two new teams – Ahmedabad and Lucknow – in 2022. (Courtesy BBC)