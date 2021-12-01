Manju Lalith Warna Kumara takes oaths as an MP

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) member Manju Lalith Warna Kumara took oaths as a Member of Parliament today.

He replaced Mahinda Samarasinghe as a Member of Parliament.

Manju Lalith Warna Kumara took oaths before Deputy Speaker Ranjith Siyambalapitiya.

A gazette notice had been issued by the Election Commission naming Lalith Warna Kumara as an MP from the Kalutara District.

Mahinda Samarasinghe had resigned from his Parliament seat to be appointed as Sri Lanka’s new Ambassador to the US. (Colombo Gazette)