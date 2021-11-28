Price of kottu and short-eats increased

The price of kottu and short-eats will be increased from tomorrow (Monday), the Canteen Owners Association said today.
Accordingly, the price of a kottu will be increased by Rs. 10 from tomorrow.
The Canteen Owners Association also said that the price of short-eats will be increased by Rs. 5 from tomorrow. (Colombo Gazette)
Even the price of grass will have to go up soon. This is not a satirical or sarcastic comment. It is a statement of fact. The POOR in Sri Lanka will be faced with a period of unprecedented suffering shortly. The positive will be the forced agitation for genuine political change that will follow.