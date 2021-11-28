Maldives, India and Sri Lanka conduct joint maritime operations

Maldives, India and Sri Lanka conducted a two-day joint maritime operation under the aegis of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC).

The operation was conducted both yesterday (Saturday) and today.

The CSC Focused Operations are aimed at streamlining Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and enhanced interoperability amongst the three navies.

The Indian Navy is represented by INS Subhadra Offshore Patrol Vessel and P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft, whilst SLNS Samudura and MNDF Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft Dornier are participating from Sri Lanka Navy and Maldives National Defence Forces respectively.

The two day engagement will have the platforms engage in coordinated maritime surveillance in respective EEZ for counter narcotics, Search and Rescue at Sea, air tracking and establish effective Communication.

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said that the CSC was institutionalised during the 4th National Security Adviser Tri Lateral meeting in November last year and the Secretariat was established in Colombo in March 2021.

Further, the CSC Deputy NSA’s meeting in August 2021, evolved actionable engagements to achieve greater interoperability and understanding towards tackling common Security Challenges in the region. (Colombo Gazette)