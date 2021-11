A car plunged into the Mahaweli River this morning killing one person while two others were rescued.

The Police said that the driver had lost control of the speeding vehicle along the Kandy-Gurudeniya Road.

The car had veered off the road and plunged into the Mahaweli River.

The Police said that two people were rescued while one person was missing.

The body of the missing person was later recovered. (Colombo Gazette)