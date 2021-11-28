Another child dies from Kinniya ferry accident

Another child has died from the Kinniya ferry accident, the Police said today.

The Police said that a 7 year-old child died while receiving treatment in hospital

Six people including children were initially killed after the ferry capsized in Kinniya, Trincomalee on 23rd November.

The Police said that 11 people who were on the ferry sustained injuries and were admitted to hospital.

Hospital sources said that some of those receiving treatment were in critical condition.

The ferry was being used to transport people along the Kuringankerni lagoon from one end to the other as the Kuringankerni bridge was being constructed.

The Chairman of the Kinniya Urban Council was later arrested over the accident. (Colombo Gazette)