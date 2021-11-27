UK refuses to approve passports for adopted Sri Lankan twins

A London mother who needs emergency heart treatment in the UK is battling the UK Government over its refusal to allow her adopted twins to travel with her from Sri Lanka.

Lisa Keerthichandra and her husband Dash fell in love with Lavinia and Aria at an orphanage in Sri Lanka when the children were six months old and adopted them in 2019.

The couple from Enfield, who moved temporarily to Sri Lanka in 2013 and have since divided their time between their two homes, say they have been told by UK passport officials they cannot bring the children back to the UK, where Mrs Keerthichandra needs to undergo treatment.

The 44-year-old business owner has been diagnosed with unstable angina, putting her at risk of a sudden heart attack.

Lawyers and visa experts insist the twins, now three, are eligible for British passports.

However Mrs Keerthichandra says UK emergency passport officials told her to leave them in care while she flies home for an indefinite hospital stay.

This is despite the children having British adoption certificates and UK passport-carrying parents.

She told the Standard: “It is crazy that anybody in a UK government organisation would deem it acceptable to advise traumatised children be put back into care. It was horrific.