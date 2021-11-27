Opposition says gas cylinder issue a threat to national security

The opposition today noted that the gas cylinder issue is a threat to national security.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa told Parliament today that the Government must take steps to enforce its policy on national security.

He said that the Government cannot play down the issue by saying there is no threat to the public from gas cylinders.

There have been a number of explosions caused by gas leaks in the recent past.

The most recent explosions caused by a gas leak had been reported in two restaurants in Weligama, one in Ratnapura and one in Colombo 07.

The explosion at a restaurant at the Race Course building in Colombo 7 was confirmed by the Government Analyst as being caused by a gas leak.

Meanwhile, a young woman who was receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital following a recent gas cylinder explosion, succumbed to her injuries yesterday.

The 19-year-old woman was a resident of Welikanda.

Another gas leak had resulted in an explosion in a house in Kottawa.

The domestic gas cylinder had exploded while the occupants were fast asleep.

The explosion caused extensive damage to the house but there were no fatalities.

The former Executive Director of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) Thushan Gunawardena had alleged that the gas leaks had been as a result of substandard gas cylinders.

However, Litro Gas Lanka Limited insisted that it had not released substandard gas cylinders to the market. (Colombo Gazette)