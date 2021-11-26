Young woman dies as more gas cylinders explode

A young woman has died from injuries sustained from a gas cylinder explosion while another gas cylinder exploded in Nikaweratiya.

The latest explosion was reportedly caused by a leak in the gas cylinder.

No one was in the house at the time of the explosion.

Meanwhile, a young woman who was receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital following a recent gas cylinder explosion, succumbed to her injuries today.

The 19-year-old woman was a resident of Welikanda.

Yesterday another gas leak had resulted in an explosion in a house in Kottawa.

The domestic gas cylinder had exploded while the occupants were fast asleep.

The explosion caused extensive damage to the house but there were no fatalities.

There have been a number of explosions caused by gas leaks in the recent past.

The most recent explosions caused by a gas leak had been reported in two restaurants in Weligama, one in Ratnapura and one in Colombo 07.

The explosion at a restaurant at the Race Course building in Colombo 7 was confirmed by the Government Analyst as being caused by a gas leak.

The former Executive Director of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) Thushan Gunawardena had alleged that the gas leaks had been as a result of substandard gas cylinders.

However, Litro Gas Lanka Limited insisted that it had not released substandard gas cylinders to the market. (Colombo Gazette)