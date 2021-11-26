Learn Mandarin with the Champion lecturers of Sri Lanka

“Better than a thousand days of diligent study is one day with a great teacher”

The ‘Mandarin Institute of Sri Lanka’, the country’s premier institute focusing on exclusively teaching the Chinese language justifiably possesses tutors of pre-eminent excellence. The institute prides itself upon housing the ‘finest mandarin language teachers’ in the country. The Institute aspires to coach beginners with extensive scrutiny and grafts to provide a comprehensive study plan with undiluted attention towards achieving native fluency of Mandarin. The academic staff utilizes a vastly warm and friendly atmosphere during lessons, and are well-experienced in corporate and academic disciplines. The panel of lecturers collectively shares more than 25,000 hours and over 30 years of combined experience which broadly assists in conveniently grasping the language. The members of the panel are all trilingual, hence well-versed in Chinese, English, and Sinhalese.

The panel consists of individuals who spearhead contrasting facets of the institution.

Sun Xun, is a graduate from Hubei University, majoring in Chinese language and literature.

She is an IPA recognized lecturer (international registered senior Chinese teacher). She has rich experience in lecturing for Students from Germany, Tanzania, Vietnam, Cambodia, and America. She is a lecturer at Wuhan’s kung Fu Chinese Center with over 8 years of teaching experience for students globally. She is the Senior Academic Supervisor at Mandarin Institute of Sri Lanka. She oversees curriculum and professional development for the school, Every Learning Content gets delivered to the students after diligent supervision by Sun Xun. Moreover, at the end of each level students at MISL get to interact with her to correct and improve their practical spoken skill.

Irushi Nagahawatte administers as the ‘Head of Adults Course’. She is an alumnus of Kelaniya University graduating with Bachelor’s in Arts languages and was awarded a scholarship by Confucius Institute Headquarters in Beijing China where she studied the Chinese language at Chongqing Normal University.

Jingfang Liu is the ‘Head of Cultural Activities. Liu is a native speaker who permanently lives in Sri Lanka. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Management at the Beijing International Studies University in China and a Master’s degree in Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. She has her own creative methods of teaching Chinese and the culture behind, which always motivate her students.

Kaushalya Madubhasheni heads the institute’s Sinhala department. Mandarin is taught in Sinhala to aspiring students all over Sri Lanka. She is a graduate from the Sabaragamuwa university with BA in arts specializing in Chinese language and a completed her Chinese language and cultural course at Chongqing Normal University, Chongqing, China.

Nishadi Edirisinghe completed her undergraduate studies at Beijing Foreign Studies University majoring in teaching Chinese. She studied in China for over 5 years following her bachelor’s hence she is well exposed to the native Chinese dialects and culture.

Her experience of living in china is well reflected in her classroom as she exposes her students to the Chinese lifestyle and their language.

Anjula Keshani administers as the ‘Head of Teen Course’. She is a friendly lecturer who is quite popular among young students. She is also a PhD student, specializing in Chinese literature at Central China Normal University. She graduated in her Masters’s at the Chongqing Normal University.

Natasha Buddhima is another talented trilingual lecturer she is a Graduate from the University of Kelaniya with first-class Honors – Business & Academic Chinese (Sp). She has successfully completed the Modern Chinese course at Southwest University, Beibei, Chongqing, China. She was a visiting Lecturer for Chinese at the department of Language at the University of Moratuwa.

The mispronunciation of a Chinese character can distinctly alter the meaning of a sentence. Similarly, subtle modulations within the language create significant variations consistently. Hence, grasping a language as elaborate as ‘Mandarin’ is determined by the eloquence and articulate nature of the tutor. The Mandarin Institute of Sri Lanka resolves this conundrum impeccably through the institute’s sublime panel of teachers.

Nevertheless, in societies across the world, the value of a ‘teacher’ is unfathomable. Yet the value of a ‘great teacher’ can never be described in words.

“Education breeds confidence. Confidence breeds hope. Hope breeds peace” – Confucius