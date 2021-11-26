IGP summoned by court to testify in probe against Pujith

Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne has been summoned to appear in court on the 29th of November to give evidence in the case against former IGP Pujith Jayasundara.

The Colombo High Court Trial-at-Bar issued summons on the IGP to give evidence in the case linked to the Easter Sunday attacks.

The Attorney General (AG) had recently filed 855 charges against Jayasundara over the Easter Sunday attacks.

The AG had in May produced the charges in court in respect of those killed and injured in the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

Pujith Jayasundara and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando had been accused of serious lapses and grave omissions to prevent the Easter Sunday bombings.

Hemasiri Fernando served as the Defence Secretary while Pujith Jayasundara was the Inspector General of Police at the time of the attacks.

The final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to probe the attacks implicated both Fernando and Jayasundara over the attacks.

They were accused of failing to prevent the attacks despite receiving intelligence information. (Colombo Gazette)