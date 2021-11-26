Government schools to get a short holiday in December

Government schools will be given only a short holiday in December.

Accordingly, Government schools will close for the Christmas holidays on 23, 24, 25, and 26 December.

The Education Ministry said that Government schools will reopen on 27 December.

Meanwhile, Catholic schools will also close on the same days.

Only a short Christmas holiday has been declared for Government schools in order for students to cover the syllabus.

Most Anglican schools have, however informed parents that they will close on 7th and 9th December and resume in January.

Schools around the island had remained closed for most part of this year as a result of the Covid pandemic. (Colombo Gazette)