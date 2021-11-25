UNHRC officials to visit Sri Lanka in January

Officials from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) are scheduled to visit Sri Lanka in January, Foreign Minister, Professor G.L Peiris said today.

The Foreign Minister told Parliament that two senior officials are scheduled to arrive in the country.

He said that the officials will be allowed to travel to any part of the country.

The Minister said that Sri Lanka will continue to work with the UN system, including the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

He also said that the Government will work with local civil society.

The Foreign Minister said that civil society organisations and representatives have been invited for a meeting at the Ministry on Saturday. (Colombo Gazette)