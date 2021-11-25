Stax Announces Strategic Investment by Blue Point Capital Partners to Accelerate Growth

Stax is pleased to announce a strategic investment by Blue Point Capital Partners, which will accelerate geographic expansion, growth and learning opportunities for talent, and enhancements to its core offerings around data/analytics, commercial due diligence, and specialty consulting services.

“Stax is a true leader in its space and has a highly skilled, tenured management team,” said Blue Point Principal Jeff Robich. “We are enthusiastic about working alongside them to accelerate and enhance value on a global scale, particularly by leveraging Data & Digital, Human Capital and M&A Execution capabilities.”

As a fast-growing, data-driven management consulting firm, Stax helps clients make strategic decisions, implementing data and analytics systems to help improve organizations, and providing opportunities for talent that are unmatched in the consulting sector. Founded over 25 years ago in Boston, the firm currently also has offices in Chicago, New York, and Colombo.

“This investment puts Sri Lanka on the map with global investors and will create more high-end job opportunities in the knowledge services sector. We are constantly looking to raise the bar in terms of actionable insights for our clients, and that can only be enabled by consistent investments into building a top-notch talent pool,” commented Stax Managing Director Dr. Kumudu Gunasekera.

Stax’s focus on continuous improvement and dynamic talent has created a core client base of global private equity (PE) firms, which manage several trillions of dollars in assets across multiple industries and geographies, as well as leading global and local industry-leading corporates, diversified conglomerates, government organizations, and non-profits.

“Our team’s ingenuity in bringing together strategy, data, and technology to develop machine learning platforms has enabled us to provide our clients with nuanced insights at speed. One such proprietary platform is AnalyticsEdge―which help PEs with efficient and effective allocation of capital,” noted Stax Managing Director Ruwindhu Pieris. “Many of our engagements concern emerging next-gen technologies and business model innovations in fin-tech, health-tech, ed-tech and so on. We are usually tackling a breadth of industries at any given time, and our analytics enable in-depth insights”.

With this analytics-driven approach to advisory services, Stax has cultivated a deep bench of expertise in fields such as business services, industrial manufacturing, and consumer retail. Stax consultants operate within an influential global space that exposes them to the latest global consumer trends, technologies, and investor agendas, providing significant growth opportunities for its workforce.

Stax has doubled its headcount in the last three years and is looking to triple this over the next three years as part of its exponential growth journey―creating more job opportunities to retain Sri Lankan talent and attract the world’s best here.

This investment coming into Stax will help reinforce Sri Lanka’s positioning as the ‘Island of Ingenuity’ and assist in the journey toward a knowledge-based economy, which in turn, will contribute to increasing Sri Lanka’s export revenue.