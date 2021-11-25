Sirisena warns Government over Aluthgamage’s statements

Former President Maithripala Sirisena today warned the Government of the consequences as a result of the statements being made against him by Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage.

The former President and leader of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) warned that such statements could have repercussions on the relationship between the SLFP and the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

Sirisena said that Aluthgamage has been repeatedly making statements against him in Parliament, despite the SLFP being part of the Government.

SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekera also spoke saying that the SLFP has 14 MPs in Parliament.

He said that as a party, the SLFP will not tolerate its leader being attacked by a Government MP.

Jayasekera warned that if Aluthgamage continues to make unfounded allegations then the SLFP will also not remain silent.

However, Aluthgamage stood by his statements and insisted that all he said were facts.

He said that he was trying to compare the expenses of the former President and current President.

Aluthgamage said that he had a right to show that the current President had reduced expenses as compared to the expenses of the former President.

Sirisena responded saying that he set an example as President by not travelling frequently in helicopters and reducing overseas travels.

He also warned that the Government has 2/3rd majority because of the SLFP. (Colombo Gazette)