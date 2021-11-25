New apron and taxiways declared open at BIA

A new apron and taxiways were declared open at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) today.

The new apron and taxiways were declared open by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka Mizukoshi Hideaki.

The new apron area includes another 23 parking stands for aircraft at the airport (approximate area 210,000m2) and construction of taxiways (Approximate area 17,000 m2).

This increases the total capacity of the airport to 48 parking stands, allowing considerably more aircraft to be served at the apron area as Sri Lanka begins to open its borders and restart its economy.

Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited said that the new development will contribute to boost the tourism industry of Sri Lanka. In addition, the new apron area and all it encompasses will greatly improve the productivity for existing processes, while completely transforming airside operations so that they are in line with international standards and best practices.

Construction of new passenger terminal building at the BIA commenced in December 2020 and the project is expected to be completed by 2023. Once completed, the new terminal building will be able to handle nine million passengers per annum and will increase the total capacity of BIA to 15 million per annum.

Minister of Tourism Prasanna Ranatunga, Minister of Youth and Sports and State Minister of Digital Technology and Entrepreneur Development Namal Rajapaksa, State Minister of Aviation and Development of Export Zones D. V. Chanaka and Chairman of Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited Major General (Rtd.) G.A. Chandrasiri were also present at today’s event. (Colombo Gazette)