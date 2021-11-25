Kinniya Urban Council chairman arrested over Kinniya ferry accident

The Chairman of the Kinniya Urban Council has been arrested over the Kinniya ferry accident.

Six people including children were killed after the ferry capsized in Kinniya, Trincomalee.

The Police said that 11 people who were on the ferry sustained injuries and were admitted to hospital.

Hospital sources said that some of those receiving treatment were in critical condition.

State Minister of Rural Roads and other Infrastructure Nimal Lanza had told Parliament that the ferry service which operated along the Kuringankerni lagoon was not authorised.

He said that the ferry service was operated by a businessman linked to the Kinniya Urban Council Chairman and was not authorised by the Government. (Colombo Gazette)