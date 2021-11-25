Election Commission informed that Mahinda Samarasinghe has resigned

The Election Commission has been informed that Mahinda Samarasinghe has resigned from his Parliament seat.

The Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake informed the Chairman of the Election Commission in writing that the Samarasinghe has resigned from his post, the Parliament media unit said.

The letter states that the resignation will take effect from today, the 25th of November 2021.

This notice was given by the Secretary General of Parliament to the Chairman of the Election Commission in terms of Section 64 (1) of the Parliamentary Elections Act No. 1 of 1981.

Samarasinghe has resigned to be appointed as Sri Lanka’s new envoy to the US. (Colombo Gazette)